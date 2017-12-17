2017 FutureMusic Holiday Gift Guide

Roland TR-08

Last year, Roland’s TB-03, a recreation of the famed TB-303 Bassline, made our list, so it wasn’t a hard choice to add their TR-08 to this year’s buyers guide as well. Like the 03, the TR-08 is a faithful replica of one of Roland’s beloved bits of kit from the 1980’s, in this case, the legendary TR-808 drum machine. Along with the Akai MPC, the 808 is probably the most famous and influential Hip-Hop instruments and one of the most revered and sought-after electronic instruments of all time. The TR-08 brings the look and feel of the original 808 in the Roland Boutique format with its modern features. $500. Roland