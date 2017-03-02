Polyend Announces SEQ Hardware Sequencer

The innovators at Polyend have announced a new product, the SEQ, a hardware sequencer featuring 32 steps, 8 polyphonic tracks and storage for 256 patterns. Polyend claims the SEQ is enclosed in the highest quality aluminum and wooden housing.

Polyend’s idea behind the SEQ was to craft the ultimate hardware step sequencer. Whether they achieved that goal is up to our review process, but this is what we know right now. Most of the functions are available directly from the front panel and all its features are designed to provide the quickest and most natural way to bring your musical ideas to fruition.

A journey of a thousand tunes begins with a single step…

The SEQ’s screen is where you can set the different parameter and Polyend designed the view so you can read everything you need on one screen. “Minimalistic, stripped down from any distractions, it brings all the information user needs in any performing conditions meet.”

Polyend SEQ Features:

» 8 tracks with 32 steps each

» 256 pattern memory

» Live sequence recording with external device via MIDI

» Step parameters: Note, Velocity, Length, Modulation, Roll

» Independent track play modes: Normal, Reversed, Pingpong, Random, Polymetric, Polyrhythmic • Track parameters: Length, Velocity, Scale, MIDI Channel, MIDI Out

» All parameter changes are automatically saved

In/Out

» MIDI In to either sync clock or input MIDI notes • MIDI Thru

» 2 independent MIDI Outs

» USB for bidirectional MIDI communication

» Footswitch input to control Start, Stop, and Record

Polyend’s SEQ costs $999 and is accepting pre-orders for a spring 2017 delivery.



Polyend



