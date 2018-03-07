Roland Upgrades Flagship Drum Machine – TR-8S Now Has Even More Live Performance Juice

Roland has announced the TR-8S Rhythm Performer, an upgrade to their TR-8 “Green Machine.” We were able to get our hands on the new deck, albeit no thanks to Roland who doesn’t care for our honest assessment of some of their products. The TR-8S contains all of the legacy TR drum sounds (808, 909, 707, 727 and 606), including the TR-727 (Latin version of the 707), which required the user to shell out extra coin in the TR-8 version. The “S” moniker apparently stands for Samples ( not sampling, since you can only upload your own mono and stereo sounds, not actually sample from the deck, which would have been a much better Live Performance feature). Roland provides a selection of samples from their library to get your started.



Roland replaced the dreadful, retina-burning Zombie Green aesthetic with more of a multi-colored disco affair, which affords you the option to dim and change the color palette — hooray!. Considering where competing modules are headed in this arena, the colors already look dated, but it’s such an improvement that users will embrace the design with open arms. Unlike Arturia’s analog DrumBrute, all the onboard sounds are Roland’s ACB modeling tech. Insiders say that the ACB processor got some sort of upgrade for better sounding samples, but most will be hard-pressed to hear a difference. Where you will find a big sonic difference is in the included effects. Instead of just the mediocre-sounding delay and reverb from the original, Roland finally delivers 43 effects with limited sidechaining, as well as the ability to employ these effects with our computer (via a multichannel USB connection). and external gear. These TR-8S percussion-oriented effects allow you to “enhance sounds with character, depth, and space.” They are such an ear-opener, especially with the ability to play them live, you have to wonder why Roland didn’t include this in the first incarnation.



Also of note, Roland’s TR-8S now offers the ability to layer and mix sounds with the included X0X sounds, the included samples and your own. This alone will appeal to hesitant consumers that find little interest in a rehashed X0X box. Using the X0X sounds as a foundation and then adding your own sonic flair will allow you to leverage the mystic booty-shaking ability of the 808 and 909, but somehow call it your own.

Roland also enhanced their “TR-REC” step sequencer. Using the 16 TR-REC, buttons users can develop grooves and create transitions and fills with velocity, accents, flams and adjustable sub-steps. The Sub-Steps provide the ability to get quite details – way beyond the 16th note limitations of the originals. The buttons are not velocity sensitive, but Roland, in what could be the TR-8S’s biggest miss, contains a single velocity sensitive pad. This allows you to input velocity nuances into your sequences, but then begs the question: Why only one?

Sure, maybe they don’t want to be labeled a MPC or Maschine wannabe, but wow…to created a Live Performance-based drum machine and not include nine, twelve or sixteen velocity sensitive pads is a huge miss. Not to mention Roland dares to call this a Rhythm Performer…yes, there are tons of hands-on action to play the 8S like an instrument, but why not go all the way and make this a stand-alone electronic percussion performance powerhouse?

The TR-8S sequencer is able to store 128 patterns, with eight variations and three fills contained in each. These patterns or variations can be triggered individually or chained together. It’s also now possible to save the tempo and kit assignment (along with knob positions and effect settings) in patterns, another nice addition.

Roland TR-8S Features:

» User Drum Kit: 128

» User Patterns: 128

» Step Sequencer:

— 11 instrument parts and 1 exclusive part for trigger out

— 16 steps per 1 variation

— 8 (A – H) variations per 1 pattern

— 2 Fill-in patterns per 1 pattern

» INST tone

— Tone can be assigned to each 11 instrument parts freely.

— BASS DRUM: 11 ACB tones

— SNARE DRUM: 8 ACB tones

— TOM: 15 ACB tones

— RIM SHOT: 3 ACB tones

— HAND CLAP: 5 ACB tones

— HI HAT: 8 ACB tones

— CYMBAL: 8 ACB tones

— PERCUSSION: 23 ACB tones

— PRESET SAMPLE: 300 tones or greater

— USER SAMPLE (imported form SD CARD for playback): Available format: WAV, AIFF;

— Total time for all samples: Approximately 600 sec (at 44.1 kHz, mono); Maximum length of a single audio file that can be imported is approximately 180 seconds (at 44.1 kHz).

» Effects: THRU, HPF, LPF, LPF/HPF, H BOOST, L BOOST, L/H BOOST, ISOLATOR, TRANSIENT, COMPRESSOR, DRIVE, COMP+DRV, CRUSHER, REVERB: AMBI, ROOM, HALL1, HALL2, PLATE, MOD, DELAY: DLY, PAN, TAPE ECHO

» MASTER FX: HPF, LPF, LPF/HPF, H BOOST, L BOOST, L/H BOOST, ISOLATOR, TRANSIENT, TRANSIENT2, COMPRESSOR, DRIVE, OVERDRIVE, DISTORTION, FUZZ, CRUSHER, PHASER, FLANGER, SBF, NOISE

» Other Effects: SIDE CHAIN (for EXT IN), SCATTER (as one of AUTO FILL IN function)

» Display: 16 characters, 2 line (backlit LCD); 7 segments, 4 characters (LED)

» External Storage: SD Card (SDHC supported) for backup/restore function and import sample data

» Connectors

— Phones jack: Stereo 1/4-inch phone type

— MIX OUT (L/MONO, R) jacks: 1/4-inch TRS phone type

— ASSIGNABLE OUT/TRIGGER OUT (1 – 6) jacks: 1/4-inch phone type

— EXT IN (L/MONO, R) jacks: 1/4-inch phone type

— TRIGGER OUT jack: Miniature phone type

— MIDI (IN, OUT) connectors

— USB port: USB type B (Audio, MIDI)

— DC IN jackPower Supply

» SIZE AND WEIGHT:

— Width 409mm – 16-1/8 inches

— Depth 263mm – 10-3/8 inches

— Height 58mm – 2-5/16 inches

— Weight 2.1 kg; 4 lbs. 11 oz.

Roland finally caved to users who were clammoring for individual outputs. A stereo mix output is provided, plus six assignable audio outputs that allow individual drum sounds to be processed and mixed externally. There’s also a dedicated trigger output with its own sequencer track, and the assignable outputs can be reconfigured to output trigger signals if desired. Stereo audio inputs are provided as well, enabling users to connect and mix external sound sources. The TR-8S also functions as a multi-channel USB audio/MIDI interface, and supports AIRA Link for interfacing with other AIRA gear.







The Future: The TR-8S is a tremendous step forward for Roland’s flagship drum machine. I can see eBay filling up with the original TR-8 inventory, so current users can make this necessary upgrade. The unit is not cheap, but it’s a fraction of the cost of some other offerings and packs quite the punch. Should be a hit.



