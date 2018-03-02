Daytrotter Goes Free

Daytrotter has been a great resource to listen and watch many quality bands since 2006 and today they’ve announced there is no cost for accessing their complete archive of music performances. Located in the midwest, they often were a nice stopping point for touring bands criss-crossing the United States. They’re great footage of SXSW events is certainly a standout. Unfortunately, like most music enterprises these days, the concern struggled with finding a viable source of revenue. They tried several scenarios, including a paywall, but today they have announced that access to their considerable archives would be free.

Daytrotter captures the live essence of artists in their studio in Davenport, Iowa on analog gear. They’ve recorded thousands of additional artists, relocated to a new studio, opened up a live venue, and created the Daytrotter Downs festival. With the new brick’n’mortar income streams, they are excited to announce free streaming on their website. They also just launched the Paste Music & Daytrotter mobile app, allowing you to take their collection of live recordings with you wherever you go.

You can also find great samples here for your personal remix projects.



Daytrotter