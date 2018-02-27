Roland Readies TM-6 PRO Trigger Module For Hybrid Drummers

Roland is readying the TM-6 PRO Trigger Module for release this spring. The compact device is targeted to hybrid drummers who are looking to complement their acoustic kit with electronic sounds. The TM-6 PRO features 500 sampled sounds plus 268 expressive VDrums sounds, 80 ready-to-use kits, and inputs for connecting up to 12 pads and/or drum triggers.

Adding in user sample import, four assignable audio outputs, a click track, headphones monitoring, and more, the TM-6 PRO becomes the command center for bringing hybrid power and versatility to any acoustic drumming setup. The TM-6 PRO makes it simple for any drummer to bring electronic sounds and samples to their stage performances and control everything right from their kit.

Roland TM-6 Pro Drum Module Features:

» Built specifically for the hybrid drummer

» Lightning fast trigger response

» Stacks beautifully with acoustic mics

» 500 onboard one-shot samples: synth kicks, vintage drums, hand percussion, and more

» 268 sounds from Roland’s V-Drums library

» 80 ready-to-play drum kits

» Six trigger inputs — supports up to 12 triggers or pads

» 3 Sound Modify knobs adjust attack, volume, pitch, effects, and more on the fly

» Import samples and backing tracks via SD card

» LED indicators display which pads are being hit and which samples triggered

» Doubles as a MIDI interface for triggering virtual instruments in the computer







Roland’s TM-6 costs $999 and will be available sometime this spring.



Roland



