Korg Readies New Prologue Analog Synth Models

Building on the four-voice minilogue and the monophonic monologue, Korg has debuted the flaship of the “logue” lineup, the prologue. The Korg prologue is a fully-programmable, full-featured, analog synthesizer equipped with a full-sized keyboard. With powerful analog circuits that are descended directly from the earlier models of the series, together with a newly developed digital multi engine and onboard DSP-based effects, prologue expands the variety of sonic range for their Logue series.

The prologue comes in two flavors, a 16-voice 61-key prologue-16, and the eight-voice 49-key prologue-8. Both feature a pure analog path, “Logue” sound quality, and the same interface as the minilogue and monologue. The prologue uses a structure of 2VCO + MULTI ENGINE, 1VCF, 2EG, 1VCA, and 1LFO. In addition to distinctive, original circuitry, such as wave shaping to shape the oscillator’s overtones and a sync/ring switch, prologue also features a two-pole low pass filter with enhanced sharpness, drive that adds powerful distortion, and a low cut (high pass) switch.

Korg Prologue Features:

» Keyboard

— prologue-16 61 keys (Natural touch keyboard with velocity)

— prologue-8 49 keys (Natural touch keyboard with velocity)

» Sound Generation

— Analog sound generator + Multi digital sound generator (Noise, VPM, User)

» Maximum Polyphony

— prologue-16 16 voices

— prologue-8 8 voices

» Programs

— 500 voices (more than 250 preload, 250 user programs). Each program provides a program sort function that includes voice mode and timbre settings, and allows up to 8 × 4 banks of live set programs to be registered.

» Voice Mode 4 (POLY, MONO, UNISON, CHORD).

— The VOICE MODE DEPTH setting allows different parameters to be varied for each mode.

» Timbres

— Max two timbre (Main timbre, Sub timbre) Layer, crossfade, and split settings are possible.

» Arpeggiator

— 6 types (Manual, Rise, Fall, Rise Fall, Random, Poly Random). Tempo and note range can be changed

» Main Synth Parameters

VCO1 WAVE (SAW, TRIANGLE, SQUARE), OCTAVE, PITCH, SHAPE

VCO2 WAVE (SAW, TRIANGLE, SQUARE), OCTAVE, PITCH, SHAPE

MODULATION PITCH EG (ALL, VCO1+2, VCO2), PITCH EG INT, SYNC, RING, CROSS MOD DEPTH MULTI ENGINE NOISE/VPM/USER, OCTAVE, TYPE, SHAPE MIXER VCO1, VCO2, MULTI VCF CUTOFF, RESONANCE, EG INT, DRIVE, LOW CUT, KEYTRACK AMP EG ATTACK, DECAY, SUSTAIN, RELEASE EG ATTACK, DECAY, SUSTAIN, RELEASE LFO WAVE (SAW, TRIANGLE, SQUARE), MODE (FAST, SLOW, BPM), RATE, INT, TARGET (PITCH, SHAPE, CUTOFF) Main Effect Parameters MOD EFFECTS OFF/ON/SELECT (CHORUS, ENSEMBLE, PHASER, FLANGER, USER), SPEED, DEPTH DELAY/REVERB OFF/DELAY/REVERB, TIME, DEPTH L.F. COMP (prologue-16 only) OFF/ON, GAIN MULTI ENGINE Noise Generator 4 types VPM oscillator 16 types User oscillator 16 slots MOD EFFECTS CHORUS 8 types ENSEMBLE 3 types PHASER 8 types FLANGER 8 types USER 16 slots DELAY/REVERB DELAY 8 types REVERB 8 types

» Controls Wheels: Modulation wheel that can modify different parameters for each program, pitch wheel

» Knobs: PORTAMENTO knob, VOICE SPREAD knob (only on prologue-16)

» Display: Real-time OLED oscilloscope provides visual feedback of parameter changes | MULTI ENGINE section 7 segments x 6 digit LED display

» Input/Output connectors

— Headphone jack (Stereo phone jack)

— OUTPUT L/MONO, R jacks (monaural phone jack unbalanced)

— SYNC IN jack (3.5 mm [1/8″] mini jack, maximum input level 20 V)

— SYNC OUT jack (3.5 mm [1/8″] mini jack, output level 5 V)

— MIDI IN jack

— MIDI OUT jack

— USB B jack

— EXPRESSION jack

— DAMPER jack (half damper is not supported)

— Power Supply AC Power Supply terminal

» Dimensions (W x D x H)

— prologue-16 874 mm x 348 mm x 118 mm/34.41″ x 13.70″ x 4.65″

— prologue-8 709 mm x 348 mm x 118 mm/27.91″ x 13.70″ x 4.65″

» Weight

— prologue-16 9.1 kg/20.06 lbs.

— prologue-8 7.5 kg/16.53 lbs.







Korg’s prologue-16 costs $$2,800 and the prologue-8 costs $$2,200 and should be available by the end of Winter.



