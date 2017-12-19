UK Sound Releases 1173 Mic Pre Compressor

UK Sound has released their debut product, a 1U rack 1173 mic pre compressor. The new 1173 is the first to combine the synergies of two timeless circuits, the 1176 compressor and 1073 preamplifier. The UK Sound 1173 is the first in a line of new gear from BAE Audio’s more economically priced subsidiary, UK Sound.
The 1173 is the result of a design collaboration among Los Angeles-based producer Warren Huart and gear designer Michael Stucker, produced and manufactured by UK Sound. The new product brings together the 1073 preamp and studio FET compressor.
UK Sound is addressing an increasingly important market need for emerging engineers and producers,” commented Mark Loughman, founder and managing director of UK Sound. “In an industry where software plug-ins have become omnipresent and the defacto status-quo, our mission is to re-introduce analog gear as an affordable and superior alternative to lackluster digital emulations. With our new 1173, we have created the first manifestation of this promise.
The 1173 owes its character to its combined 1073 preamp and FET compressor circuit. It features the recognizable FET compressor controls for input and output gain and the time-honored compression ratio options of 4:1, 8:1, 12:1, and 20:1. Attack and release controls allow users to tailor the compressor’s action to for any given source. While the 1073 preamp helps bring depth and clarity to audio on the front end, the FET compressor is able to manage peaks, adding control and thickness to the signal. Drums, bass, vocals, and synths are among the many sound sources that will benefit from the 1173.
UK Sound’s 1173 costs $1,200 and is available now.
