UK Sound Releases 1173 Mic Pre Compressor

UK Sound has released their debut product, a 1U rack 1173 mic pre compressor. The new 1173 is the first to combine the synergies of two timeless circuits, the 1176 compressor and 1073 preamplifier. The UK Sound 1173 is the first in a line of new gear from BAE Audio’s more economically priced subsidiary, UK Sound.

The 1173 is the result of a design collaboration among Los Angeles-based producer Warren Huart and gear designer Michael Stucker, produced and manufactured by UK Sound. The new product brings together the 1073 preamp and studio FET compressor.



