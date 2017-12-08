Erica Synths Debuts Acidbox III

Erica Synths has announced Acidbox III, the latest in the line of fabulous Polivoks VCF acid deliciousness in a stereo version. The third incarnation also sports an enhanced audio signal overdrive circuit, built in LFO and envelope follower in a compact metal chassis that would survive a nuclear blast.



The Acidbox III has adjustable input gain, allowing it to work with various sound sources, including guitars, but you’ll want to stick it where it belongs – in your drum machine or synth chain. The stereo configuration adds some new possibilities, and those awesome beefy knobs just begged to be tweaked. If you want to learn more about the Acidbox, check out our Erica Synths Acidbox review.

Erica Synths Acidbox Features & Enhancements:

» Polivoks core stereo lowpass/bandpass VCF with the original programmable opamps

» Uniqueaudiooverdrivecircuit

» Versatile syncable LFO with 8 waveforms

» Tap tempo button

» Envelope follower with modulation level attenuverter

» Master modulation control

» Manual and CV control over cutoff frequency

» Configurable control input for footswitch, expression pedal and external LFO/cutoff control

» Adjustable input gain







Erica Synths Acidbox III costs €390 and will be available shortly.



Erica Synths



