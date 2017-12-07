Polyend Updates Seq MIDI Sequencer Firmware To Version 1.3

Polyend has updated the firmware for their awesome Seq MIDI Sequencer. Aside from squashing some software bugs, Polyend has added new functionality to their incredibly fun hardware sequencer. The big enhancement is the inclusion of music scales and predefined chords. In addition, users now have more control over how randomization

influences different parameters.

Polyend Seq Enhancements:

» Assignable music scale per track, with choice of thirty-nine different scales

» Added polyphony per step, choose from twenty predefined chords

» Developed randomization options, including modulation, velocity and step nudge

parameters (humanize). When randomizing steps on track with applied music scale, notes are distributed between the range of two octaves (one up, one down with a root note in the middle).

» Added gate time per step

» Enhanced knob physics for modulation, velocity and CC parameters.

» Shortened time of track lengths displays after change applies. Also, reduced track length led brightness

» Due to internal processes optimization Seq workflow is now smoother.







Polyend Seq Firmware update is free for registered owners.



