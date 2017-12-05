FabFilter Upgrades FabFilter Pro-L Limiter To Version 2.0

FabFilter has upgraded their Pro-L true peak limiter to version 2.0. The new version features four new limiting algorithms, a new true peak limiting mode, extensive standards-compliant loudness metering, surround support, and many other enhancements.



FabFilter Pro-L 2 Four New Limiting Algorithms

FabFilter claims the Modern algorithm produces even better results than the Transparent and Allround algorithms from version 1. Aggressive is designed for maximum loudness; Bus has been designed specifically for drums and limiting of individual tracks; Safe is for maximum loudness, but without distortion.

True Peak Limiting & Loudness Metering

The new true peak limiting feature in FabFilter Pro-L 2 makes it easy to hit a maximum true peak target. Just set the output level to the desired value, enable True Peak Limiting, and you’re set. You can also dial in TPL to be compliant with the EBU R128, ITU-R BS.1770-4, and ATSC A/85 standards.

Support for surround audio with flexible channel linking makes FabFilter Pro-L 2 suited for multi-channel scenarios. FabFilter also boosted the audio quality with 32x linear- phase oversampling. New features like a DC offset filter, external side chain triggering for stem mastering, and a Unity Gain option ensure that Pro-L 2 round out the enhancements.

Interface Enhancements

The unique real-time level display is now even more effective with new innovative display modes, including an Infinite mode that shows all audio for an entire session. Moments of significant gain reduction are highlighted with peak labels to give additional insight in the limiting process. Last but not least, the interface has been carefully redesigned to be aesthetically pleasing with a perfectly optimized workflow.

FabFilter Pro-L Limiter Features:

» Transparent sound combined with maximum loudness

» Eight limiting algorithms, all with their own character and purpose

» True peak limiting

» Up to 32x linear-phase oversampling to minimize aliasing and inter-sample peaks

» Low CPU usage

» Output and gain reduction metering, including true peak metering

» Loudness metering with support for the EBU R128, ITU-R BS.1770-4, and ATSC A/85 standards

» Various meter scale settings, including K-System support

» Surround support, including Dolby Atmos 7.0.2 and 7.1.2 formats with flexible surround channel linking

» Optional DC offset filter

» External side chain triggering for stem mastering

» Audition Limiting option to listen to the difference between the input and output signal

» Adjustable Look-ahead, Attack, and Release settings to fine-tune the sound of the algorithms.

» Separate, adjustable channel linking for both the transient and release stages

» Dithering with three different noise shaping algorithms.

» Multiple interface sizes: Small, Medium, and Large, as well as a separate Compact mode. Retina support on OS X and High DPI support on Windows

FabFilter Pro-L 2 is now available now for €169, / $199 / £149, supporting both Windows and MacOS in VST and VST 3, Audio Units, AAX, RTAS, and AudioSuite plug-in formats.



