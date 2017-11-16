Steinberg Updates Cubase Pro To Version 9.5

Steinberg has updated Cubase Pro, Cubase Artist and Cubase Elements to version 9.5, adding a new 64-bit floating-point mixing engine and several enhancements to their Digital Audio Workstation. The update offers a user-requested sampler and optimized use of workspace, plus an endless number of advanced audio and MIDI tools for composition, recording, editing and mixing.







Cubase Pro 9.5 Enhancements:

» 64-bit floating-point Steinberg audio engine with up to 192 kHz, 5.1 surround, flexible routing and full automatic delay compensation

» Unlimited audio, instrument and MIDI tracks and up to 256 physical inputs and outputs

» MixConsole for pro mixing desk experience and integrated high-end channel strip, VCA faders, Loudness Meter, Wave Meters

» Complete suite of over 90 high-end audio and MIDI VST effect processors, including Quadrafuzz v2, VST Amp Rack and VST Bass Amp guitar and bass tone suites, REVerence convolution reverb, Frequency eight-band EQ and more

» Comprehensive set of 8 outstanding instruments with over 3,000 sounds, including HALion Sonic SE 3, Groove Agent SE 4, Padshop, Retrologue 2 and LoopMash 2

» Intelligent compositional tools like Chord Track, Chord Pads and the advanced Chord Assistant for creative and playful composing of harmonic progressions and advanced voicings.



