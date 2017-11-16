Kilohearts Release Carve EQ Plug-In

Posted on Nov 16, 2017

Kilohearts has released Carve EQ, a mixing, mastering and sound design equalizer plug-in.
Carve EQ gives you access to a filtering system via an efficient and intuitive set of tools, and is also compatible with Kilohearts Snap Heap and Multipass effects rack plug-ins, making it part of the broader modular Snapins system as well as a self-contained processor.
 

 
Kilohearts claims that “Carve is surgical enough for the full gamut of mixing duties, and with all the smoothness and transparency required for a place in the mastering chain, Carve EQ is the ultimate creative and corrective frequency shaping toolbox.”
 
Kilohearts Carve EQ costs €79 and is available now.
 
