Apogee Upgrades MiC USB Microphone

Apogee has upgraded their MiC USB Microphone by adding several new features and boosting specifications. The Apogee MiC Plus USB microphone can connect to your iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, Mac or PC and makes it super easy to capture great recordings, anywhere you go.



Apogee MiC Plus Features:

» Cardioid condenser microphone capsule

» PureDIGITAL 24-bit / 96kHz connection

» Digitally controlled 46dB of mic preamp gain

» Headphone output with Blend feature for zero latency monitoring

» Plug ‘n’ Play, and, well in this case, Plug ‘n’ Record

» Max SPL: 130dB (1% THD at 1kHz)

» Sensitivity: -36 dBfs (94 dB SPL. 1 kHz)

» Noise level: -108dBfs (A) at 0 dB gain

Apogee’s MiC+ costs $250 and will be available shortly.



