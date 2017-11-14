Razer Releases New Condenser Microphone & Webcam For Streamers

Razer, a company known more for their computer gaming gear, has unveiled the Razer Kiyo camera and the Razer Seiren X microphone for online streaming.

The Razer Kiyo desktop camera comes equipped with an adjustable ring light, a unique feature not found on other webcams. This enables an all-in-one solution that provides image quality and lighting with twelve levels of brightness. High-definition video outputs at 720p with 60 FPS (up to 1080p with 30 FPS). The Razer Kiyo is compatible with Open Broadcaster Software and XSplit.

Razer Kiyo Features:

» Multi-step ring LED light – With adjustable lighting levels

» 720p 60FPS HD Video (Up to 1080p 30FPS)

» Compatible with Open Broadcaster Software and Xsplit

» Fast & Accurate Autofocus

» Compact & Portable

» Included Stand Hinge is fully adjustable

» Image resolution: 4 Megapixels

» Video Resolution: 1080p @ 30FPS / 720p @ 60FPS / 480p @ 30FPS / 360p @ 30FPS

» Video encoding: YUY2/MJPEG or H.264

» Still Image Resolution: 2688×1520

» Diagonal Field of View (FOV): 81.6°

The Razer Seiren X is an USB condenser microphone with a built-in shock mount. It is equipped with 25mm condenser capsules that have a super cardioid pickup pattern.

Razer Seiren X Microphone Specifications:

» Shock Resistant – Inbuilt shock mount that dampens vibrations

» Zero Latency Monitoring – For zero audio lag

» Sample rate: min 44.1kHz / max 48kHz

» Bit rate: 16bit

» Capsules: Ø25mm condenser capsules

» Polar patterns: Super-Cardioid

» Frequency response: 20Hz–20kHz

» Sensitivity: 17.8mV/Pa (at 1kHz)

» Max SPL: 110dB (THD < 1% at 1kHz)

Razer’s Kiyo costs $99.99 / €109.99 and the Seiren X weighs in at $99.99 / €109.00. Both will be available for the holidays.



Razer



