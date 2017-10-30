Sony Electronics Readies NW-ZX300 Walkman

Sony Electronics is readying the NW-ZX300, their newest high-fidelity Walkman, for a holiday release. The ZX300 claims to provide a “premium quality and audio experience in a neatly designed music player with balanced output realized by S-Master HX.”

The ZX300 offers High Resolution Audio with S-Master HX digital amplifier. Thanks to the capability of both 11.2MHz DSD native playback and 384kHz/32bit PCM playback, you can enjoy your music at the highest possible fidelity in a portable player. The ZX300 also offers balanced standard connection with fully-discrete left and right channels for less noise and clearer sound.

Listeners can also enjoy music from their PC with the USB-DAC function which allows streaming directly from your existing devices for a better sound experience. In addition, the ZX300 supports MQA files as well for another way to experience Hi-Res Audio.

The ZX300 incorporates an aluminum chassis for less resistance value. The FTCAP (Conductive Polymer Aluminum Solid Capacitors) and the new film capacitor are also incorporated for more transparent vocals and solid bass notes. OFC cables have been used for wiring the internal amplifier to the headphone jack. For enhanced bass and less noise, the double layer capacitor is the main battery power source in this Walkman. Two crystal oscillators are also utilized to deliver you high quality audio with improved SN ratio and large volume of music data. Separating audio and power/digital block on the circuit board, the SN ratio has been improved by minimizing noise. The high quality audio resistor has been used as the LC filter for the headphone output to reduce magnetic distortion, which results in expansive, high transparent sound quality.

With a music dedicated touchscreen interface, every function is instantly available. The slim and light weight design incorporates a claimed 30 hours of battery life. The ZX300 has 64GB memory built in as well as support for external memory. The Walkman connects wirelessly via BLUETOOTH technology or NFC and supports Sony’s LDAC. The ZX300 will also be compatible with Qualcomm aptX HD audio.

The NW-ZX300 Walkman will be available in the next couple of weeks for $699.99.



Sony



