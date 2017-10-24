HK Audio Announces LUCAS 2K Mobile PA For DJs

HK Audio has announced the Lucas 2K PA series for mobile DJs. The active 2.1 stereo Lucas 2K comes in two flavors, the 2K15, featuring a 15″ wooden bass reflex subwoofer, and the= 2K18, which comes with an 18″ sub for more low-end punch. Both systems are complimented by a pair of 8″/1″ satellites.



Designed, engineered and built in Germany, Lucas 2K features a newly developed 2,000-watt power amplifier and DSP technology. Additional features include HK Audio’s own MultiGrip recessed handles and M20 speaker pole mounts, plus the MonoTilt technology to allow DJs to angle the satellites towards the audience. Other practical accessories are also part of the package, including Speaker Stand Add-ons, Roller Bags and Speaker Stand Stretch Covers.

HK Audio’s Lucas 2K is available now.



HK Audio



