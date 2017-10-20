Audio-Technica Ships AT5047 Cardioid Condenser Microphone

Audio-Technica is shipping their new AT5047 cardioid condenser microphone, the most recent addition to the 50 Series, which also includes the AT5040 vocal microphone and AT5045 instrument mic. The AT5047 features the same capsule as the AT5040 but with a transformer-coupled output and enhanced internals.

Boasting the widest dynamic range of all Audio-Technica microphones, the AT5047 claims “to capture the full, expressive character of a sound source, no matter how loud or how soft.” The AT5047 features four rectangular two-micron-thick diaphragms, which function together to provide a combined surface area twice that of a standard one-inch circular diaphragm. Discrete components have been carefully selected and optimized for performance and compatibility with a wide array of microphone preamps and console inputs. Advanced internal shock mounting decouples the capsule from the microphone body, and the included advanced-design AT8480 shock mount provides superior isolation.

Audio-Technica AT5047 Specifications:

» Element: Fixed-charge back plate, permanently polarized condenser

» Polar Pattern: Cardioid

» Frequency Response: 20 to 20,000 Hz

» Aluminum and brass chassis

» Open Circuit Sensitivity: -29 dB (35.5 mV) re 1V at 1 Pa

» Impedance: 150 ohms

» Maximum Input Sound Level: 148 dB SPL, 1 kHz at 1% T.H.D.

» Noise: 6 dB SPL

» Dynamic Range (typical): 142 dB, 1 kHz at Max SPL

» Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 88 dB, 1 kHz at 1 Pa

» Phantom Power Requirements: 48V DC, 2.7 mA typical

» Weight: 592 g (20.9 oz)

» Dimensions: 165.3 mm (6.51”) long, 57.0 mm (2.24”) maximum body diameter

» Output Connector: Integral 3-pin XLRM-type

» Accessories Furnished: AT8480 shock mount for 5/8″-27 threaded stands; 3/8″ to 5/8″ stand adapter; protective carrying case

Each AT5047 has been hand-assembled and inspected for 100% quality control. A custom hard-shell carrying case with die-cut foam compartments offers protection during storage and transport.



The AT5047 is now available for $3,499.



