PreSonus Upgrades Quantum Thunderbolt Audio/MIDI Interface To Version 2.0

PreSonus has upgraded their Quantum Thunderbolt Audio/MIDI Interface To Version 2.0. Slightly smaller than the original Quantum, the 22×24-channel Quantum 2 now takes advantage of the higher-speed Thunderbolt 2 bus and a direct-to-DAW signal path to achieve low latency. The Quantum’s 24-bit, 192 kHz converters with 120 dB of dynamic range and PreSonus’ recallable XMAX microphone preamps, two combo mic/instrument inputs and two combo mic/line inputs, each with a digitally controlled XMAX preamp and +48V phantom power round out the overview.



The Quantum 2 provides 1/4 TRS line outputs, and a headphone output with dedicated volume control. With ADAT Optical I/O and S/PDIF stereo digital I/O, you can have up to 18 additional digital inputs and outputs for a total of 22 in and 24 out. BNC word clock I/O and five-pin MIDI In/Out round out the offering.

PreSonus Quantum 2 will be available in late October 2017 for $999.



PreSonus



