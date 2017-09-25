Focusrite Announces Red 16Line Audio Interface

Focusrite has announced the Red 16Line 64-in/64-out Pro Tools | HD and dual Thunderbolt 3 audio interface. The Red 16Line claims to offer low latency A-D/D-A conversion for 16 line level ins and outs and for two Red Evolution mic preamps, up to 121dB dynamic range and expansion over Ethernet for networked audio.



Red 16Line provides both DigiLink connectors and Thunderbolt connections, making it easier to switch from Pro Tools | HD to other audio applications, without the need to reconfigure option cards in the interface. The host mode can be simply changed either in the remote control software, or on the device front panel to change DAWs in seconds. Red 16Line’s audio converters proport to offer over 118dB dynamic range for A/D and 121dB dynamic range for D/A (A-weighted).

Red 16Line features 16 line inputs on D-sub, coupled with 16 line outputs and two main monitor outputs, and the outputs can be ganged for surround monitoring applications. The two digitally-controlled Red Evolution mic preamps provide up to 63dB of gain along with stereo linking, individually switchable phantom power, high-pass filter, phase reverse and Air mode (the name Focusrite gives to the sonic signature of the classic transformer ISA preamp). With a dual-port Dante card, studios will be able to be expanded over Ethernet for more channels at higher sample rates, anywhere in the network.



Focusrite



