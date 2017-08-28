Rob Papen Upgrades RP-VERB To Version 2.0

Rob Papen Soundware has upgraded their RP-VERB reverb plug-in for Mac and PC to version 2.0. New to the upgrade is REVERB spaces, featuring Room Storm, a new drum and percussion preset. However, many more enhancements are available in RP-VERB 2. As implied by name, pre-reverb DISTORTION adds additional bite to the room sound, for example — excellent for drums and percussion, too, but equally at home on vocals for creating a more edgy sound before the reverb itself is applied.

Alongside its superb sound, of course, maybe most intriguing is RP-VERB 2’s recently-added REVERSE section. In playing back the reverberated sound in a most creative way, while doing so it SYNCs to the tempo of the host DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) and is easy to control. REVERSE is an awesome tool for creating some uniquely fresh sounds — works well on any sound source, from vocals to drums and loops… you name it! Various Rob Papen-programmed presets are included in RP- VERB 2 to showcase REVERSE in action.





Put it this way: with RP-VERB 2 it is easy to (re)create the famous Phil Collins drum sound from his hit single In The Air Tonight — and all without resorting to the technical talents of engineer/producer Hugh Padgham, a modified SSL large-format console… and, of course, Phil Collins himself!

Rob Papen Soundware RP-VERB 2 Features:

» Controls — Dry / Wet control — Wet only button — FX bypass button — ECS (external MIDI controller setup) » Preset section: — 500 Presets are stored as files in clear categorised bank folders — Quick Browser, Recently Browsed and Favorite functions » EQ: — EQ based on RP-EQ algorithm — Post audio routing option — Low shelve at 80Hz (20dB) — High shelve at 12kHz (20dB) — Mid sweep with Q control and frequency range 20Hz-20.5kHz (20dB) » Distortion: — Types are Fold-over | Fuzz | Power | Saturation — Amount 1 control — Amount 2 control for sound adjustment — On/Off control » Ensemble: — 6 voice chorus — Amount control — Routing into reverb or direct + reverb — Volume control — Speed control — On/Off control » Early Reflections: — Complex Early reflection algorithm — Routing into reverb or direct — Length / damping / side-feedback / side-feedbak / cross-feedback control — On/Off control » Reverb: — RPCX Algorithm reverb Models: — Hall Clean | Hall cave | Hall Warm | Room Cold | Room Edged | Room Storm | Vintage Type 1 | Vintage Type 2 | Space Orbit 1 | Space Orbit 2 — Reverb Size control — Reverb Length control — Pre-delay with disorder control — Tempo Sync option for Pre-delay — Damping control — Low-pass and Hi-pass filters with On/Off buttons — Volume control — On/Off control » Late reflection: — Late reflection delay — Routing into reverb or direct — Length control — Tempo Sync option — Damping control — Volume control — On/Off control

» Reverser: — This takes in the reverb signal and reverses it — Display Length control — Tempo Sync On/Off — Reverb only control (in off state everything is reversed) — Trigger Level control — Trigger Offset control — Retrigger Time control — Reverse Time control — Attack control (reversed sound) — Decay control (reversed sound) — Mix control (between the reversed and normal output) — On/Off control » Envelope Follower: — Special Envelope for ‘Gated Reverb’ effect and more — Tempo sync option — Mono input option — Latch mode option — 2 additional free destinations with amount control — On/Off control » Envelope: — To control RP-VERB 2 parameters — Tempo sync option — MIDI trigger option — Host trigger option — Trigger threshold — Attack, Hold and Release — Loop function — 2 destinations with amount control — On/Off control » LFO: — To control RP-VERB 2 parameters — Tempo Sync option — Speed control — Waveform control with phase — MIDI trigger option — Default starts at start music program — 3 possible destinations with amount control — On/Off control combined with Mod Matrix section » Mod matrix: — 3 possible sources which include the Envelope Follower | Envelope | LFO | Offset | MIDI controllers — 3 possible destinations with amount control — On/Off control combined with LFO section » Trigger: — Selecting trigger for the Envelope or LFO » Source: — Host (music program start) | Note | Pitch Bend | Mod Wheel | Breath Controller | Foot Pedal | Expression Pedal | MIDI Controllers 16-21 84-90







RP-VERB 2 can be purchased in a boxed edition — as an AAX (32-/64-bit), AU (32-/64-bit), VST (32-/64-bit) compatible audio software plug-in for Mac OS X (10.6 or higher) and Windows (Vista, 7, 8, and 10) — from authorised Rob Papen dealers worldwide or as a download directly from Rob Papen for $149 / €149.00. Owners of RP-VERB are eligible to upgrade to RP-VERB 2 for $39 / €39.



