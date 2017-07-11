XILS-lab Releases PolyM Soft Synth Polymoog Emulation For Mac & PC

XILS-lab has released PolyM, a recreation of the Polymoog polysynth, conceptualized by Dave Luce and produced by Moog Music between 1975-1980. It’s somewhat difficult to understand what exactly XILS is offering based on their website and promotional materials, but we can give you a list of features and if you’re interested in a Polymoog emulation, then you can hit their website and/or watch their hype video.

PolyM Features:

» Two aliasing-free Top Octave Divider oscillators: One for the Sawtooth, the other for the Square

» 71 emulated chips offering Mixer, VCA, envelope, 12db filter and Pulse Width Modulation for each of the available notes

» 24db ladder filter, using the XILS-lab zero-delay algorithm

» 9 dedicated acoustic filters (Strings, Piano, Organ, Harps,..) carefully reproduced from the original model

» 1 resonator filter bank using 3 parametric filters (6 and 12db) matching the original model

» Three Vintage effects (delay, Phaser, Reverb)

» 9 modulation slots

» 1 monophonic envelope

» 3 monophonic, tempo sync-able, LFO

» All parameters are MIDI controllable

» More than 200 presets

» Available with the following formats (32 and 64 bits): Mac OSX 10.7 and later : VST, Audio Unit, AAX (32&64 bits, native) Windows XP, Vista and 7,8,10 ; VST, RTAS (Protools 7.0 and later),AAX (32&64 bits, native)

Reproducing the Polymoog’s divide-down technology with two TOD (Top Octave Divider) oscillators — one for the sawtooth wave and another for the square, slightly detuned for a phasing effect (when running independently in FREE mode), yet these take the concept further forward by adding polyphonic pulse width modulation. Meanwhile, in LOCK mode, those two TOD oscillators are almost locked in phase, producing PM (Phase Modulation) instead of FM (Frequency Modulation) when the square wave oscillator is modulated in pitch. The two TODs can also be modulated — tempo sync’d — in pitch by an LFO, while the square wave oscillator has it own pulse width modulation by a tempo sync’d LFO.

Additional features include: 71 emulated chips, offering mixer, VCA, envelope, 12dB filter, and pulse width modulation for each of the available notes; 24dB ladder filter (using XILS-lab’s zero-delay algorithm); nine dedicated acoustic filters — STRING, PIANO, ORGAN, HARPS, FUNK, CLAV, VIBES, BRASS, and VOX — carefully recreated from the original (model 203a); RESONATORS filter bank with three parametric (6dB and 12dB) filters matching the original; three vintage — DEL. (delay), PHAS. (phaser), and REV. (reverb) — effects (with adjustable settings from within an Advanced Settings Panel alongside nine modulation slots for furthering sound design possibilities well beyond the scope of the original hardware) and more than 260 presets are available to help users get going and all parameters are MIDI-controllable.

XILS-lab’s PolyM is available to purchase as a USB eLicenser or iLok (1 and 2 dongle hardware or software) protected plug-in for an introductory promotional price of €99.00 until August 31, 2017 — rising to an MSRP of €149.00 EUR thereafter.

