Simmons Premiers SD2000 New Electronic Drum Kit With Mesh Heads

Simmons has premiered the SD2000, their new flagship electronic drum kit with SimHex mesh pads. Interestingly enough, the SD2000 also marks the return of founder Dave Simmons to Simmons’ product development and sound design efforts.



The SD2000 is the first Simmons kit to feature advanced, tension-able SimHex mesh pads with variable attack response technology for expressive performance and playability. Each SimHex drum is fully adjustable to personal playing positions, thanks to Simmons’ new Spherical Isolation Mounting System (SIMS), which helps to eliminate crosstalk. The SD2000’s triple-zone (center and two rim zones) SimHex mesh snare allows even more creative triggering options, while the low-profile rubber pad rims provide a superior, natural playing angle. The kit comes with Simmons’ HEXX Rack, one of the strongest and most durable anodized aluminum racks with diecast mounts on the market.

The SD2000 goes beyond traditional acoustic and electronic kits when it comes to sound design, providing a new level of creative control. The SD2000 sound module delivers the Simmons Signature Sound Library, an expansive sound collection that features a plethora of famous, recognizable vintage drum sets from decades past, as well as many contemporary kits. The library was captured with era-specific recording techniques for unsurpassed authenticity throughout.

In addition to acoustic kits, many classic sounds from famous Simmons vintage gear were recaptured for this series. Dave Simmons himself was instrumental in curating and capturing the most sought after vintage Simmons sounds that drummers crave. The library also includes an extensive collection of world percussion, giving the SD2000 the largest selection of sounds in the electronic drum market. You can even add your own “real world” samples to your kits for a nearly limitless personal library of samples and soundscapes.

The sound module offers a large, full-color LCD screen that provides intuitive access to its sounds and settings. A built-in performance mixer allows players to control volume, EQ, and pitch, as well as to shape and apply filters on the fly. A USB port provides playback of WAV and MP3 files from a USB drive-great for performance and practice-and allows WAV file recording for personal performance evaluation.

The SD2000 kit includes the 11-inch, triple-zone, SimHex mesh snare; three 9-inch, dual-zone SimHex mesh toms; and a 9-inch mesh bass drum with nonslip stand. Cymbals include a 13-inch, dual-zone, choke-able crash; 15-inch, triple-zone ride; and 12-inch hi-hat. Kit expansion is possible with the Simmons’ SD2000 Expansion Pack, which provides another 13-inch, dual-zone crash cymbal; a 9-inch SimHex floor tom; and mounting hardware. The SD2000 Sound Module sports two extra trigger inputs designed to accommodate the SD2000 Expansion Pack components.

The Simmons SD2000 Mesh-Head Electronic Drum Kit is available now at a street price of $1,299.99, and the SD2000 Expansion Pack is available at a street price of $299.99.



