Radial Engineering Releases Key-Largo – Expensive Sub Mixer For Live Keyboardists

Radial Engineering has released the Key-Largo, a mixer and digital interface designed specifically for keyboard players. Radial claims there hasn’t been a dedicated solution for keyboardists and synthesists to connect multiple keyboards to a sound system without using several DI boxes. Radial feels that keyboardists want to balance the levels between the instruments themselves the result to date has been to employ small, poor quality mixers. The whole notion is ironic coming from Radial, since their business was built on direct boxes, not to mention, why would a keyboardist be relegated to a “poor quality mixer” when there are plenty of excellent mixers on store shelves? In addition, since Radial doesn’t allow their products to be reviewed, we can’t even pretend to substantiate any of their claims that this solution is worth the whopping $450 price for just three 1/4″ stereo inputs and mediocre D/A conversion.

The Key-Largo features the aforementioned 1/4″ unbalanced analog inputs for connecting up to three stereo or mono keyboards, as well as a USB interface for use with soft-synths or computer-based audio and MIDI I/O. All inputs are equipped with an individual level control, and separate send controls access a shared effects loop. This stereo loop is activated using a dedicated footswitch that can be set to mono operation for use with standard guitar-style pedals. The effects return is equipped with its own level control, allowing the player to blend the signal with the direct sound. A built-in momentary sustain footswitch is also provided so the Key-Largo can act as a standalone sustain pedal, as well as a dedicated connection to allow the player to use their own volume pedal for control over master out.

The Key-Largo output section includes stereo 1/4″ TRS outputs to feed a personal monitor system and transformer isolated XLR mains. The USB interface is equipped with

24 bit / 192kHz converters and can be used for both playback and as a recording interface to capture the keyboard mix live or in the studio.

Radial’s Key-Largo costs $450 and is available now.



