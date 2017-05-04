ESI Announces U168 XT / U86 XT Audio Interfaces

ESI has unveiled the U168 XT and U86 XT audio interfaces for Mac and PC. The U168 XT provides 16 line inputs and eight line outputs on balanced 1/4″ connectors. The USB 2.0 / 24-bit/96kHz interface includes four integrated microphone preamps with XLR inputs and switchable +48V phantom power, positioned on its front panel for easy access alongside two (switchable) MIC/HI-Z instrument inputs (1/4-inch connector) for electric guitars. Other I/O includes coaxial S/PDIF input) and output on RCA connectors, two independent headphone outputs and MIDI.

ESI claims an analog-to-digital conversion dynamic range of 107dB and digital-to-analog conversion dynamic range of 112dB. The U86 XT shares the same flexible feature set and functions as its U168 XT bigger brother, but with a reduced number of physical analog inputs (eight) and outputs (six), and reduced (310 x 145 x 45mm) dimensions (down from U168 XT’s 450 x 145 x 45mm).

ESI’s U168 XT starts shipping worldwide in early May 2017 for €549 and the U86 XT follows in early June 2017 for €399.



ESI



