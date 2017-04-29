Novation Announces Peak Analog Synth With Oxford Oscillators

Novation soft-launched their new Peak analog synth at Messe. The new, eight-voice polyphonic desktop module features three Oxford oscillators and a resonant multi-mode analog filter for each voice, as well as three distortion points in the analog signal chain. Peak has its origin in the Bass Station II analog monosynth, and Novation employed long-time design consultant Chris Huggett, the man behind the Supernova, OSCar and others to create a beefy analog locomotive with plenty of grit.



Novation claims to have gone to great lengths to innovate with both digital and analog technologies. Peak contains Numerically-Controlled Oscillators, but gain the flexibility of the digital domain with 17 digital wavetables. With a total of 24 oscillators, a multi-mode filter, analog distortion, and three discrete digital effects, Novation is attempting to push the limits of their synth technology to new heights.

Novation Peak Features:

» Two ways to create waveforms: Analogue-sounding NCOs (Numerically-Controlled Oscillators) and 17 digital wavetables

» Three distortion points for each voice – pre-filter, post-filter and global – in an analogue signal chain

» Peak is capable of receiving polyphonic aftertouch, which puts expression right at your fingertips

» The three New Oxford Oscillators for each voice can become a linear FM source using either the Numerically-Controlled Oscillators or digital wavetables. They are also able to cross-modulate in a recursive loop.

» 16-slot modulation matrix and 16 direct assignments controlled from the front panel, arranged for intuitive patch design and sound editing. Three ADSR envelopes and two LFOs for each voice.

» Two animation buttons give live performers instant one-touch transformation of patches.

» Reverb, delay and chorus at your disposal, and there’s also an arpeggiator

» Connect and sync to your music software and MIDI-compatible hardware. CV modulation input used to slot together modular systems

» Synth Engine: 8 note polyphony (dependent on voices used per note); Mono-Timbral; 5 Voice Modes – Mono, MonoLG, Mono2, Poly, Poly2

» Per voice: 3 oscillators; 1 noise generator; 1 ring modulator; 2 LFOs; 1 Amp envelope and 2 mod envelopes; 1 Filter

» Waveforms include: Sine, tri, sawtooth, square / pulse plus 17 wavetables of 5 waveforms per row

» Filter: 1x State variable OTA filter per voice; 12/24dB slope; Low-pass / band-pass / high-pass; Pre-filter overdrive; Post-filter distortion

» Effects: Analog distortion; Chorus – 3 types; Delay with 16 types of delay sync, LP and HP damping, slew and stereo; Reverb – 3 types







Novation’s Peak will cost $1299 when it goes on sale sometime this year.



Novation



