PreSonus Debuts Quantum Thunderbolt Audio Interface

PreSonus has debuted the 26×32-channel Quantum, an audio/MIDI interface featuring Thunderbolt 2, 24-bit / 192 kHz converters with 120 dB of dynamic range and XMAX microphone preamps.

The Quantum offers two combo mic/instrument/line inputs and six combo mic/line inputs, each with a digitally controlled XMAX preamp and +48V phantom power. You also get two 1/4″ TRS main outputs, the aforementioned eight 1/4″ TRS line outputs, and two independent headphone outs with dedicated volume controls. With ADAT Optical I/O and S/PDIF stereo digital I/O, you can have up to 18 additional digital inputs and outputs for a total of 26 in and 32 out. BNC word clock I/O ensures your Quantum and other digital audio devices operate in tight sync. Of course, you get MIDI I/O, too. For more I/O channels, simply stack up to four Quantum interfaces via Thunderbolt to create a 96×96 system.

PreSonus Quantum Features:

» 26×32 Thunderbolt 2 low-latency audio interface

» PreSonus fastest interface; record direct to DAW (no DSP)

» Stack up to four Quantum interfaces via Thunderbolt for a monster system

» Talkback switch and internal Talkback microphone

» Mute/Dim and Mono switches

» Assignable output level control

» 10 8-segment LED meters (8 input, 2 output)

» Simultaneous I/O up to 26 inputs/32 outputs (at 44.1 or 48 kHz)

» 2 front-panel combo microphone/instrument/line inputs

» 6 rear-panel combo microphone/line-level inputs

» 8 XMAX remote-controllable, Class A mic preamps with individually switched 48V phantom power

» 2 balanced 1/4″ TRS line-level main outputs

» 8 balanced 1/4″ TRS line-level outputs

» Line outputs are DC coupled for sending control voltages for analog gear

» ADAT Optical/Dual SMUX inputs/outputs: 16×16 channels at 44.1 or 48 kHz; 8×8 channels at 88.2 or 96 kHz

» Stereo S/PDIF coaxial input and output

» 2 high-volume headphone outputs with dedicated volume controls

» Thunderbolt 2 high-speed bus

» 24-bit resolution and up to 192 kHz sampling rate

» Top-quality 120 dB A/D/A converters

» BNC word clock input and output with low-jitter clocking

» MIDI I/O on 5-pin DIN connectors

» 1U rack-mountable

» 12 VDC external power supply (included)

Most of the Quantum’s features can also be controlled in PreSonus’ free UC Surface control software, so even if you use third-party recording software, you can remotely access the features. To top it off, Quantum owners get the Studio Magic plug-in suite free and can upgrade to Studio One Professional for 50% off.

Presonus’ Quantum interface is expected to ship in the second quarter of 2017 for a discounted street price of $999.95.



Presonus



