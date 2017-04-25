Ableton Announces 2017 Loop Berlin Dates

Loop, Ableton’s summit for music makers, will return to Funkhaus Berlin on November 10–12, 2017. This year, a new crop of artists and experts will lead discussions, studio sessions and other interactive formats on the topics of music, technology and creative practice. Draw inspiration from performances, learn from hands-on workshops and share ideas with other creators from around the world.

Loop is three days of discussions, performances, presentations, studio sessions, installations and interactive workshops aimed at exchanging ideas at the cutting edge of music, creativity, and technology. Bringing together artists, technologists, educators and other creative thinkers, Loop is a collective exploration of what it is to make music today and what it could be tomorrow.

The full program will be announced in July.



