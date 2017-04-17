QSC Announces K.2 Series Powered Loudspeakers

QSC has announced the K.2 Series line of powered loudspeakers. The new K.2’s, comprised of the 8-inch K8.2, 10-inch K10.2, 12-inch K12.2 two-way, full-range loudspeakers, plus the KS212C, a single-box powered cardioid subwoofer.

Each loudspeaker model in the K.2 Series features a 2000-watt power amplifier, proprietary Directivity-Matched-Transition technology, onboard DSP for QSC’s Intrinsic Correction voicing, a library of preset contours, LCD screen and control panel, and more. All three models can be operated as either main PA or as a floor monitor. Each model can also be flown, wall- or truss-mounted, or placed on a speaker pole, either straight-firing or with 7.5-degree down-tilt utilizing the new dual pole cup. QSC’s new KS212C Cardioid Subwoofer features dual 12-inch long-excursion drivers, each arranged in a 6th order bandpass chamber, powered by a 3,600 W amplifier and controlled by the system’s DSP.

QSC’s K.2 Series line of powered loudspeakers are estimated to be $649.99 for the K8.2, $699.99 for the K10.2, and $799.99 for the K12.2 when they bow in mid-May 2017. The KS212C cardioid subwoofer is expected to ship in late Summer 2017 at an estimated street price of $1,399.99.



