Softube Debuts Doepfer A-101-2 Vactrol LPG

Posted on Apr 5, 2017

Softube has debuted the Doepfer A-101-2 Vactrol LPG, an emulation of Doepfer’s modernized take on the Buchla LPG (Low Pass Gate) concept.
Softube Doepfer A-101-2
Ever since its invention by Don Buchla, the LPG has been known for an ability to add a lifelike and organic response and textures to modular synth patches. With its A-101-2 Vactrol LPG, Eurorack instigator Doepfer took the concept a step further, adding a resonance filter for further sonic treatment.

As implied by name, Doepfe’’s hardware LPG modules are based on vactrols — just like opto-compressors. The response time of these can vary wildly, which is all part of the LPG charm. Softube’s plug-in version of Doepfer’s design adds a Vact switch, which was not part of the original hardware. This lets users switch between fast, medium, or slow (F/M/S) response times to cover the variation between individual analog units.
 
Softube’s Doepfer A-101-2 Vactrol LPG is available now at an introductory price of $29 until April 30, 2017.
 
