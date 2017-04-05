Softube Debuts Doepfer A-101-2 Vactrol LPG

Softube has debuted the Doepfer A-101-2 Vactrol LPG, an emulation of Doepfer’s modernized take on the Buchla LPG (Low Pass Gate) concept.



Ever since its invention by Don Buchla, the LPG has been known for an ability to add a lifelike and organic response and textures to modular synth patches. With its A-101-2 Vactrol LPG, Eurorack instigator Doepfer took the concept a step further, adding a resonance filter for further sonic treatment.

As implied by name, Doepfe’’s hardware LPG modules are based on vactrols — just like opto-compressors. The response time of these can vary wildly, which is all part of the LPG charm. Softube’s plug-in version of Doepfer’s design adds a Vact switch, which was not part of the original hardware. This lets users switch between fast, medium, or slow (F/M/S) response times to cover the variation between individual analog units.



Softube’s Doepfer A-101-2 Vactrol LPG is available now at an introductory price of $29 until April 30, 2017.



