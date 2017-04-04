Antelope Audio’s Uber-Audio Interface Goliath – Now Shipping

Antelope Audio is now shipping the Goliath multi-channel interface, which claims to offer more I/O connectivity than any other Thunderbolt interface on the market: (36) analog inputs and (32) analog outputs. Antelope’s proprietary FPGA effects engine is included and comes pre-loaded with dozens of effects and amplifier simulations.

Goliath also features (16) Class-A microphone preamplifiers and Antelope’s proprietary clocking technology all packed into a 2U rackspace. Goliath delivers solid connectivity as well, supporting Thunderbolt, custom USB and MADI. Goliath also features Antelope’s FPGA engine so users can access a continually updated array of hardware-based vintage audio effects, guitar and amp simulations, EQs, compressors and Antelope’s very own AuraVerb reverb unit. All this action doesn’t come cheap…

Antelope’s Goliath costs $4,995 and is available now.



