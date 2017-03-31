Producer Loops Releases Progressive Trap Vol 4 – Now 30% Off!

Producer Loops recently released Progressive Trap Vol 4, the fourth royalty-free incarnation of this popular Trap sample series. The new collection combines World Music and Cinematic influences with rapid-fire Trap elements in five excellent Construction Kits for experimental producers.



The latest iteration in this dark and dastardly series from Producer Loops strays even further leftfield than its predecessors, but still retains its sophisticated taste and polished sonics. Haunting bells, ethnic percussion, intense arpeggiations and brooding chord progressions form the backbone of this pack’s arsenal. We found this pack to be particularly useful with mix ready stems, or if you want to make them truly your own, they just beg to be tweaked. The pack features the Ableton Live, Acid Loops, Apple Loops/Aiff, MIDI. Reason Refills, REX and WAV formats to meet every need.

Progressive Trap Vol 4 Specifications:

» 5 Construction Kits

» 5ACIDized WAV Files

» 58 MIDI Files

» 5Loops sync to BPM

» 544.1 kHz/24-Bit

» 5PC/Mac Compatible

» 5Royalty-Free (No Exceptions)

This pack includes one-shot samples, allowing you to create new beats, fills and loops to compliment the existing material. Simply load them up into your sampler of choice and create an infinite number of new grooves and phrases. Due to the analog nature of the product, please note that MIDI files aren’t available for all phrases, as outboard synthesisers and sequencers were used.

All of the loops in this product are 100% Royalty-Free (including the vocal loops), so once purchased, you can use these loops in your commercial releases without having to pay any hidden costs.

Producer Loops’ Progressive Trap Vol 4 is available now for £17.48 / $21.86 until tomorrow.



Producer Loops



