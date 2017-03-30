Ultimate Ears Unveils Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears has unveiled the Wonderboom, a pint-sized Bluetooth speaker with and surprisingly big sound. The portable Wonderboom delivers solid sound quality and is available in six colors: Stone (Grey), Phantom (Black), Fireball (Red), SubZero (Blue), Cashmere (Pink) and Lilac.

Wonderboom Features:

» Pint-sized, portable speaker with 360-degree sound

» IPX7 rated (it can be immersed in water up to one meter for up to 30 minutes) and able to float

» With up to 10 hours of battery life (your mileage may vary)

» Connect two Wonderboom speakers together to turn things up

» The UE button on the top of the speaker lets you play, pause and skip your music

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom will be available from selected retailers sometime in April 2017 for £89.99.



