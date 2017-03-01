Tone2 Upgrades RayBlaster Impulse Modeling Synth To Version 2.0

Tone2 has updated RayBlaster to version 2.0. Tone2’s modeling synthesizer contains several new features including, an enhanced sound engine, a reworked user interface, increased sound fidelity, over 500 additional patches, a patch browser, drag ‘n’ drop modulation and many other below the belt enhancements.



Tone2 claims “Impulse Modelling Synthesis (IMS) is a new and different approach for sound generation, which is based on the latest research in psychoacoustics. Because of its innovative synthesis method, RayBlaster2 offers a wide range of unique sounds, which can’t be created by other synthesizers.”







Features:

» Unique signature sound

» Over 1000 inspiring sounds created by professional designers

» Patch browser and flexible preset management

» Modular effect section with 44 effect types

» Drag & drop modulation

Tone2’s RayBlaster2 costs $169 / €149 and is available now.



Tone2



