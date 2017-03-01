Tone2 Upgrades RayBlaster Impulse Modeling Synth To Version 2.0

Posted on Mar 1, 2017

Tone2 has updated RayBlaster to version 2.0. Tone2’s modeling synthesizer contains several new features including, an enhanced sound engine, a reworked user interface, increased sound fidelity, over 500 additional patches, a patch browser, drag ‘n’ drop modulation and many other below the belt enhancements.
tone2-rayblaster2-FutureMusic
Tone2 claims “Impulse Modelling Synthesis (IMS) is a new and different approach for sound generation, which is based on the latest research in psychoacoustics. Because of its innovative synthesis method, RayBlaster2 offers a wide range of unique sounds, which can’t be created by other synthesizers.”
 

 

Features:

» Unique signature sound
» Over 1000 inspiring sounds created by professional designers
» Patch browser and flexible preset management
» Modular effect section with 44 effect types
» Drag & drop modulation

Tone2’s RayBlaster2 costs $169 / €149 and is available now.
 
Tone2
 
 

