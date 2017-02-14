Focusrite Announces Scarlett OctoPre & OctoPre Dynamic

Focusrite has premiered two new Scarlett OctoPre mic-pre units, the Scarlett OctoPre and the Scarlett OctoPre Dynamic. With eight channels of Focusrite’s second-generation Scarlett preamps and built-in Focusrite precision 24-bit / 192 kHz conversion, Scarlett OctoPres present an avenue of adding eight extra mic/line inputs to a DAW or digital console, as well a eight analog line outputs.

The preamps feed 24-bit Focusrite A/D converters that operate up to 192kHz sampling with 109dB dynamic range. Dual ADAT ports enable eight channels to be used at sample rates up to 96kHz, while four channels can be transferred at 176.4/192kHz sampling. The Scarlett OctoPre Dynamic model adds eight channels of 24/192kHz D/A conversion too, with 108dB dynamic range, fed from dual ADAT inputs. A button switches the eight line outputs to be sourced from the ADAT inputs, via the D/A.

The eight second-generation Scarlett preamps, with newly-designed high-headroom instrument inputs provide phantom power throughout and accurate five-segment LED metering. The OctoPre offers a pad on every channel and front panel, high headroom instrument inputs. The OctoPre Dynamic comes with optimized headroom as standard, capable of handling the same input levels as the standard OctoPre, plus analogue, soft-knee compression on every channel for natural and transparent control of dynamics, right up to more aggressive compression effects.

Focusrite Scarlett OctoPre Features:

» Record with Scarlett mic pres: Eight 2nd generation Scarlett mic pres with mic/line inputs – including two instrument inputs – delivering plenty of gain, low noise and low distortion for quality recordings.

» Focusrite A/D conversion: 109dB dynamic range precision Focusrite A-D conversion you can rely on.

» Supports 24-bit A/D conversion at sample rates up to 192kHz.

» Plug straight in: Two of the mic pres feature high headroom instrument inputs, with plenty of headroom to handle even seriously hot pick-ups without clipping or unwanted distortion.

» Preamps are optimized to handle extreme levels from sound sources like kick drum and snare.

» Eight line outputs

» Five-segment metering on every channel plus new generation gain controls for more accurate level settings.

» Simple ADAT connectivity: Connect Scarlett OctoPre instantly via optical cables to any audio interface with ADAT inputs. Dual ADAT ports support eight channels of mic, line or instrument sources at up to 96 kHz and four channels at 176.4/192 kHz.

» 48V Phantom power

No Pricing or availability has been officially announced.



Focusrite



