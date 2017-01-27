Tracktion Premiers Copper Reference Stereo Vacuum Tube Audio Interface

Tracktion has premiered their new Copper Reference stereo vacuum tube interface, the first product that claims to feature the new Sabre Pro 9038 DAC chip capable of 140dB DNR and -122 THD.



Working closely with ESS Technology, the leading high-performance audio DAC and ADC chip provider, Tracktion has designed the Copper Reference to unseat the Sabre Reference Digital Audio Converter as best-in-class. The Copper Reference input path contains dual AKM ADC’s run in parallel and summed to gain an extra 3 dB of dynamic range. The dual vacuum tube stage adds warmth to the signal allowing the addition of subtle to fully-blown tube saturation, but can be bypassed, if not desired.

No pricing has been announced, but Tracktion hopes to have the Copper Reference on shelves this spring.



Tracktion



