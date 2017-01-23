iConnectivity Debuts ConnectAUDIO2/4 Audio & MIDI Interface

iConnectivity has debuted the ConnectAUDIO2/4, a 2-input/4-output audio and MIDI interface for MacOS, Windows, Linux, and iOS.
iConnectivity ConnectAUDIO2/4 Features:
» Capacitive touch display and control surface for all functions, with full metering (no control software needed)
» Onboard mixing, and direct monitoring for each input
» 2 XLR 1/4″ TRS combo analog inputs, each with individual +48V phantom power toggle and impedance switching
» 2 1/4″ TRS balanced analog outputs
» 1/4″ headphone output, switchable between monitoring main outs and independent mix
» 1 X 1 MIDI DIN in/out
» High-resolution audio – up to 24-bit/96kHz AD/DA conversion
» USB Audio 2.0 and USB MIDI 1.0 Class-Compliant
» Ableton Live Lite software and a selection of loops and samples from Big Fish Audio
» Multi-mode direct monitoring. Full metering modes of all the audio signals going in and out
» Two extra assignable outputs
» Headphones can have an independent mix
» Individually switchable +48V phantom power for each input
» USB bus-powered
» No protruding parts to break off
» iConnectivity MIDI inside
iConnectivity’s ConnectAUDIO2/4 costs $149.99 and claims to be available sometime next month.
