iConnectivity Debuts ConnectAUDIO2/4 Audio & MIDI Interface

iConnectivity has debuted the ConnectAUDIO2/4, a 2-input/4-output audio and MIDI interface for MacOS, Windows, Linux, and iOS.

iConnectivity ConnectAUDIO2/4 Features:

» Capacitive touch display and control surface for all functions, with full metering (no control software needed)

» Onboard mixing, and direct monitoring for each input

» 2 XLR 1/4″ TRS combo analog inputs, each with individual +48V phantom power toggle and impedance switching

» 2 1/4″ TRS balanced analog outputs

» 1/4″ headphone output, switchable between monitoring main outs and independent mix

» 1 X 1 MIDI DIN in/out

» High-resolution audio – up to 24-bit/96kHz AD/DA conversion

» USB Audio 2.0 and USB MIDI 1.0 Class-Compliant

» Ableton Live Lite software and a selection of loops and samples from Big Fish Audio

» Multi-mode direct monitoring. Full metering modes of all the audio signals going in and out

» Two extra assignable outputs

» Headphones can have an independent mix

» Individually switchable +48V phantom power for each input

» USB bus-powered

» No protruding parts to break off

» iConnectivity MIDI inside







iConnectivity’s ConnectAUDIO2/4 costs $149.99 and claims to be available sometime next month.



iConnectivity



