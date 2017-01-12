Akai Unleashes MPC X – Next Generation Midi Production Center

Akai Professional has unleashed the MPC X, a standalone MPC featuring a full color 10.1″ multi-touch screen, 16 responsive, velocity- and pressure-sensitive RGB pads and 16 gigs of internal storage.

Akai’s MPC 2.0 Software flows through the veins of the new X, which can run natively in standalone mode, or as a controller for the MPC software when connected to a computer.

The MPC X contains 16 touch-sensitive 360-degree assignable pots for automating individual QLink parameters. Above each of those QLink pots is a high-resolution OLED display, detailing info for the individual parameter. For those times when you need your favorite plug-ins, the MPC X effortlessly goes from formidable standalone to MIDI controller, explicitly designed to run the MPC Software 2.0 in your favorite DAW. A number of new features added to 2.0 include: Audio track recording, improved time warp, enhanced Q-Link control, audio and MIDI drag and drop—all appearing on a new graphical interface. To make it a truly untethered, computer-free experience, the X also features two USB slots that can be used for MIDI controller connectivity.

Akai MPC X Features:

» Standalone MPC – no computer required

» 10.1″ full-color multi-touch display

» Acts as a control surface for MPC 2.0 software

» 16 Touch-capacitive Q-Link controls with OLED displays

» Turntable (RCA) inputs with ground peg

» 16GB of on-board storage (over 10GB of sound content included)

» User-expandable 2.5″ SATA drive connector (SSD or HDD)

» 2 MIDI inputs, 4 MIDI Outputs

» 8 configurable CV/Gate outputs for the analog control of modular gear, such as classic synths

» 2 USB-A 3.0 slots for thumb drives or MIDI controllers

» Ableton Link and WiFi will be supported in future updates

The MPC X only contains 16 GB of internal memory, somewhat paltry for 2017. Pre-installed with 10 gigs of sounds, The Vault 2.0 features samples and kits from sound design companies including Capsun Audio, MVP Loops, CR2 Records, as well as our own. Want to incorporate your own samples without tethering to a computer? The X features a 2.5″ SATA drive connector providing additional storage via the installation of a fixed hard drive – SSD or HDD (sold separately). Additionally, sounds can be accessed and added to the library using the built-in SD Card slot or the USB thumb drive. You can also record directly to all the aforementioned storage locations.

The MPC X has a number of additional features including, onboard CV/Gate outputs that can enable the analog control of modular gear such as classic synths and drum machines. For vinyl junkies, Akai includes two RCA phono inputs with RIAA preamp to ensure the right levels are coming into the X from a turntable.

Akai’s MPCX costs $2,999 and will be available soon.



Akai



