Roland Premiers Rubix22, Rubix24 & Rubix44 Audio Interfaces

Roland has premiered the Rubix lineup of audio interfaces for Mac, PC, and iPad, the Rubix22, Rubix24, and Rubix44. Each multi-platform interface is engineered to have low noise from input to output and support for audio resolutions up to 24-bit/192kHz. Visible indicators show the presence of a good signal or an overloading input, even from a distance. Extensive shielding and ground lifts help ensure clean, quiet operation in a variety of venues, and the compact metal construction means Rubix can provide studio-grade performance just about anywhere.

Rubix22 is a 2-in/2-out model with dual mic preamps. When coupled with an iPad, it creates a highly portable recording or performance rig. Rubix24 adds two extra outputs and a hardware compressor/limiter for controlling highly dynamic sources. Rubix44 adds two additional mic preamps for a total of 4 inputs and 4 outputs.





Rubix22 Features:

» 2-in/2-out USB audio interface

» 2 low-noise mic preamps with XLR combo jacks

» Hi-Z input for guitar and other high impedance sources

» MIDI In/Out ports

» Extensively shielded, low-noise design

» Sturdy and compact metal construction

» Big, easy-to-read indicators show vital information

» Low latency, class compliant drivers

» Ground lifts for quiet operation in a variety of venues

» Includes Ableton Live Lite





Rubix24 Features:

» 2-in/4-out USB audio interface

» 2 low-noise mic preamps with XLR combo jacks

» Hi-Z input for guitar and other high impedance sources

» Hardware compressor/limiter

» MIDI In/Out ports

» Extensively shielded, low-noise design

» Sturdy and compact metal construction

» Big, easy-to-read indicators show vital information

» Low latency, class compliant drivers

» Ground lifts for quiet operation in a variety of venues

» Includes Ableton Live Lite





Rubix44 Features:

» 4-in/4-out USB audio interface

» 4 low-noise mic preamps with XLR combo jacks

» Hardware compressor/limiter

» Hi-Z input for guitar and other high impedance sources

» MIDI In/Out ports

» Extensively shielded, low-noise design

» Sturdy and compact metal construction

» Big, easy-to-read indicators show vital information

» Low latency, class compliant drivers

» Ground lifts for quiet operation in a variety of venues

» Includes Ableton Live Lite







No pricing or availability has been announced.



