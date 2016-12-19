Audified Releases U78 Saturator Plug-In

Audified has released U78 Saturator, a saturation effects plug-in for Mac and PC, which utilizes models of analog circuitry central to the U73b. The U73b is a 1960s vintage German broadcast compressor/limiter that was revered in European mastering circles. The plug-in enhances the tube saturation circuitry modelling with high-pass and low-pass filters and a tone filter for unique saturation effects.

Despite having recently rebooted its U73b Compressor as a new and improved emulation, Audified sparked the U78 by removing the U73b’s compression function, but adding specialized filters to support the saturation effects. The new High-Pass sets the cutoff frequency, which comes before the saturation circuit in the signal path, ranging between 30 to 800 Hz, and the Low-Pass sets the cutoff frequency of the lowpass filter, which also comes before the saturation circuit, ranging between 1 to 8 kHz. A Tone control was also included to add or subtract the unique tone filter. Lower settings produce more dark tonality with more low-frequency content, while higher settings result in bright, sparkly sound. Finally, a Gain control adjusts the input gain of the saturation circuit.







Audified’s U78 Saturator is available for $149. It comes in the AAX, VST3, AU and VST2 plug-in flavors on Mac (OS X 10.9 – 10.12) and PC (Windows 7, 8, and 10).



