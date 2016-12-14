Black Cat Debuts OD-Fuzz Deluxe Edition

Black Cat Pedals has announced the Deluxe Edition of OD-Fuzz, a versatile, two-channel distortion/fuzz box that combines the Black Cat OD-1 with a modified Fuzz Face style circuit in one pedal. Each channel of the OD-Fuzz has its own set of controls with separate LEDs for each side. The two channels can be used separately or together in combination.



Black Cat OD-Fuzz Deluxe Features:

» Durable powder-coat finish with UV printed graphic

» Quality OP275 dual op-amp for OD channel

» NOS 60s silicon and germanium transistors

» Select between Silicon and Germanium Fuzz modes

» Specially tapered wide-range Bias pot for the Fuzz channel

» select the order of the channels (OD>Fuzz or Fuzz>OD)

» 3PDT true-bypass switch and Switchcraft jacks

» Uses 2.1 mm Boss style power jack, or internal 9V battery

» Hand-wired

Each channel has its own distinct sound, but Black Cat claims the blend of both channels together will yield a wide range of tonal possibilities, from slightly overdriven to full-blown fuzz. The controls become highly interactive when both effects are engaged.

Black Cat OD-Fuzz Deluxe Enhancements:

» BIAS: specially tapered wide-range Bias control for the Fuzz channel

» ORDER: select the order of the channels (OD>Fuzz or Fuzz>OD)

» GERMANIUM/SILICON: select between Silicon and Germanium Fuzz modes







The new OD-Fuzz features a specially tapered wide-range Bias control. Full counterclockwise gets a gated, compressed velcro fuzz sound. Turning the Bias clockwise makes the fuzz more open and less compressed. Turning the Bias up even further makes it sound slightly less fuzzy, and a lot louder. The new OD-Fuzz uses a combination of Germanium and Silicon transistors in the fuzz circuit. One gain stage uses a fixed NOS Philips BC109 Silicon transistor; the other stage can be selected to use another NOS Philips BC109, or a NOS 1960s RCA Germanium transistor. The Germanium/Silicon switch has a subtle but distinct effect. Germanium is a little warmer and slightly less fuzzy; Silicon is a bit brighter with a little more edge. The difference between Ge and Si is usually more apparent at the extreme ends of the Bias control.

The OD-Fuzz allows you to run the OD and Fuzz channels together in series. The Order switch allows you to select the order in which the channels are stacked (i.e. OD first, followed by Fuzz; or Fuzz first, followed by OD). WARNING: using both channels at once can get noisy on certain settings. If noise and mayhem is not your thing, you can still dial in plenty of traditional dirt tones on the OD-Fuzz.

With the Order switch set to Fuzz>OD you can use the OD Channel as a solo boost for the Fuzz; or set the switch to go OD>Fuzz to create a thick complex textured torrent of dirt. You can gate out some of the noise by turning the Bias all down all the way to make long sustaining synthy square wave tones. The Germanium and Silicon modes react quite differently to the OD Channel.

Don’t forget to try rolling back the volume on your guitar or synthesizer; there’s a whole new range of dirt tones there. You can do the same with the tone knob on your guitar or synthesizer. There’s no additional tone circuitry in the OD-Fuzz, which allows the most natural and dynamic interaction with the signal coming directly from your guitar. Think of it as having two separate additional gain stages in your signal chain.

Black Cat’s OD-Fuzz Deluxe costs $210.



Black Cat Pedals



