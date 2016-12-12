G-Sonique Debuts FM Wave XR7 – New Wavedrawing Synthesizer

G-Sonique has debuted FM Wave XR7, a new FM soft synth, which allows users to draw their own waveforms in real time. The FM Wave XR7 can also import computer generated waveforms, edit them and save, modulate all waveforms pitch and amplitude with multi-stage free-shaping envelopes and much more.

FM Wave XR7 synthesizer claims to be able to create anything from vintage sounding classic FM sounds, classic virtual analog synthesizer sounds, to total futuristic modern sci-fi sounds for movies, video games, and even sound design. Sounds can be filtered via two serial connected filters, a vintage analog low pass filter for creamy, fat and liquid sound, and eight filters modeled after real DSP chips. Additionally, sounds can be further processed with D-Monizer and custom adjustable waveshaper with three parameters.



FM Wave XR7 comes with 87 pre-designed presets: BASS (Classic FM bass presets), FX, Leads (Modern and classic vintage FM Leads and keys), Psy (Psytrance, Darkpsy, Hitech, Proggy presets – FX, short synths, pads, special effects, leads) Retro (classic retro FM vintage sounds, keys, leads) Sci-fi (sci-fi retro vintage to modern sounds, keys, FXs for movie music, video game music etc.)

G-Sonique FM Wave XR7 Features:

» 3X real time wavedrawing oscillator with Save and Load function

» 3X Multistage, multi-shape envelope with envelope pitch modulation and amplitude/bolume modulation

» FM1 and FM2 modulation + micromodulation

» 2x Filters (serial)

» 1x Analogue modeled low pass filter

» 1x Virtual analog filter module, modeled after algorithms of hardware DSP chips (8 types of filters (G-Low pass, Low pass, 303 Low pass, High pass, G-High pass, Bandpass, G-Band pass, Peaking)

» Multimode filter envelope

» LFO with modulation of filter 1+2, Osc 1,2,3, (sine, saw, square, triangle, noise)

» Distortion / Waveshaper – with parameters WX1, WX2, WX3 + normalization

» D-Monizer special effect

» Ping-pong delay: Delay, Feed, Mix knobs

» Amplitude envelope

» Preset manager with 87 presets

G-Sonique’s FM Wave XR7 costs €40 and is available now.



G-Sonique



