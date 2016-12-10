IK Multimedia Unleashes Modo Bass

IK Multimedia has released Modo Bass, a new virtual instrument, which physically models bass instruments to recreate the sound of the electric bass and how it’s played in real time, including all of the physical instrument components, the human technique of how the instrument is played, and the entire sound signal chain with effects and amplifiers.

Unlike traditional sample-based virtual instruments, Modo Bass employs modal synthesis technology to model each string as a nonlinear resonator – the string’s acoustic behavior is determined by its physical parameters as well as by the interaction of the string with fretboard, body and pick-ups of the instrument. The action of the player is then modeled as a nonlinear physical interaction with specific areas on the string surface. Then using IK’s analog modeling technology, the amp and effects rig of the electric bass is added to the sound chain.

Modo Bass contains a collection of 12 physically modeled iconic electric basses, including “60s P-Bass” based on an Alder body 60s era Fender Precision Bass, “70’s P-Bass” based on an Ash body Fender Precision Bass, “70’s J-Bass” based on an Alder body Fender Jazz Bass; “Modern J-Bass” based on an Ash body Fender Jazz Bass, “Devil Bass” based on Gibson EB-0; “Bass Man 5” based on Music Man StingRay 5-string; “Rick n’ Bass” based on Rickenbacker 4003; “Studio Bass” based on Yamaha RB5; “Violin Bass” based on a Hofner Violin Bass, “Thunder Bass” based on a Gibson Thunderbird, “Japan Bass” based on an Ibanez Soundgear, and “Flame Bass” based on Warwick Streamer.

Every detail of each bass has been analyzed and modeled to capture their true sonic character; the shape and type, the wood used for the body and neck construction, the hardware components, the original onboard electronics and controls – every aspect and detail has been recreated to provide the highest degree of authenticity of the original instrument. But the sounds available with Modo Bass extend beyond the 12 modeled basses – with the available customization features, users can craft virtually every electric bass sound imaginable.

Once the bass has been selected, players can choose from three playing styles – pluck, slap or pick – and control parameters of each style and how they influence the sound. Adjustments can be made to the force applied to the strings, the position of the hand, the direction of the stroke, the fingers used to play the instrument and how the strings are approached, the impact of the thumb slap and the finger pull on the string and even the thickness of the pick and style of its attack. Every aspect of playing style has been modeled as a non-linear interaction with the strings to provide a dynamic, ever-changing sound output.

IK studied and recreated all of the factors that affect string tone and performance. Players can choose the number of strings on the bass, the construction type and material of the strings (round or flat wound), the gauge and age, plus the physical action height of above the fretboard. Each of these options contributes its own character to the output of the bass and introduces realism never before heard in a virtual instrument.







There are 20 iconic bass pickups from which to choose that can be freely interchanged and added to the instrument – up to two pickups per bass. Users can change the type of pickups used, neck or bridge single coil or humbuckers, and their physical location under the strings can be moved freely for unlimited playing and tonal variations. Modo Bass also gives players the ability to mix in the sound of an under-bridge piezo pickup for added resonance and top end. Switching from Passive to Active electronics option also enables a 3-band parametric EQ to fine-tune the pickup output tone.

IK Multimedia Modo Bass Features:

» Physically modeled electric bass virtual instrument

» Real-time modal synthesis technology — no samples used to create sound

» Recreate almost every electric bass sound

» 12 iconic bass models that span the history of recorded electric bass

» Models the entire act of playing an electric bass – player, instrument, FX & amp

» Choose playing style — pluck, slap and pick

» Freely move the playing hand for realistic performance

» Customize string force, fingers used, pick thickness & technique

» Customize string number, scale, tuning, gauge, construction, action, age

» 20 faithfully recreated, interchangeable iconic bass pickups with volume

» Choose active or passive electronics with parametric EQ

» Under-bridge piezo pickup with blend

» Seven bass stomp-box effects configurable in 4-slot chain

» Two bass amps – Solid State and Tube derived from AmpliTube

» FX and amp global bypass for routing

» Resizable interface

» Works as a 64-bit plug-in or standalone instrument for Mac/PC

» Full MIDI control with MIDI learn, keyswitches

» Full DAW automation control support

Users have full control over the post-instrument signal path as well and get seven bass stomp boxes and two classic bass amplifiers derived from IK’s AmpliTube flagship software. Stomp box effects include an Octaver, Distortion, Chorus, Compressor, Delay, Envelope Filter or Graphic EQ. Each stomp box gives players full control over the effect applied to the signal, parameter adjustment and overall output volume into the next effect. Also available is a classic all-tube amplifier and 1×15 cab, or a solid-state model with a 4×10 cab.

Modo Bass provides MIDI control of critical parameters that can be automated in real time. With the MIDI Control section, players control and adjust the application of vibrato, the playing style, the application of Mute technique and the amount of slide technique applied while playing. The frequency of the vibrato, the amount of the bend, plus the amount of slide and detach noise while playing can all be controlled in real time on the fly.

Keyswitching in Modo Bass allows players to create real techniques like slides and percussive ghost notes. Users can switch on the fly between chord mode and note mode, the type of stroke used for playing, the fingers used and the method of playing, which provides the ability to completely customise the sound in real time.

IK’s Modo Bass is available now for a special introductory price of $/€149.99 until December 4, 2016. After that date, it will set you back $/€299.99 and a crossgrade will be available for $/€199.99 to qualified users.



IK Multimedia



