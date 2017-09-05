IK Multimedia / Ampeg Upgrade Ampeg SVX To Version 2.0

IK Multimedia has upgraded Ampeg SVX to version 2.0. The new version for AmpliTube features new collection that brings iconic bass amplifiers and cabinets from the Ampeg Heritage and Classic series to AmpliTube for Mac and PC.

Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube claims to provide more power to bass players and music producers with two amplifiers and two cabinets from the Ampeg Classic series: the SVT-VR and V-4B amplifiers along with the SVT-810AV and SVT-212AV cabinets. Also included from the Ampeg Heritage series is the B-15N amp and its matching cabinet, the B-15N 115. The amplifiers and cabinets available in Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube include:

SVT-VR

The Ampeg SVT-VR is a vintage reissue of an early 1970’s “Blue-Line” SVT head. The preamp stage, power section, and even rocker switches emulate the exact signal path, tone, and vibe of this original rock ‘n’ roll workhorse giving all the growl one might ever need.

V-4B

The Ampeg V-4B 100W all-tube bass amplifier is a remarkable reissue of the legendary 1971 original, delivering the pure tube vintage sound, attitude and unmistakable grind that earned this classic amp a place in bass history.

B-15N

The Heritage B-15N amplifier features distinct switchable 1964 and 1966 channels with Ampeg’s flexible Baxandall type bass and treble EQ controls along with selectable cathode or fixed bias providing the ultimate control over response and tone. The Heritage B-15N meticulously recreates the world’s most recorded bass tone.

SVT-810AV

Powerful, tight and focused bass sound. This is the classic Ampeg cabinet seen on stages worldwide. The Infinite Baffle™ design has stayed the same since 1969 and delivers the punchy, round sound that is the hallmark of Ampeg tone.

SVT-212AV

The Ampeg SVT-212AV cabinet delivers pure Ampeg tone in a ported cabinet design, featuring 2×12″ custom LF drivers and a 1″ compression driver, with a 3-way level control, that bridges the gap between fast transient response and a rich, powerful low end.

B-15N 115

The companion to the B-15N. This cabinet features a 15″ speaker that delivers pure, full-bodied and vintage-sounding tone, reminiscent of the good old ’60s, that suits a wide array of musical genres.







IK’s Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube is available now for $99.99 / €99.99. Ampeg SVX 2 for AmpliTube is also available to currently registered Ampeg SVX users for the upgrade price of $49.99 / €49.99.



IK Multimedia



