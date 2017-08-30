Erica Synths Releases Fusion Drone System

Erica Synths has released the Fusion Drone System. Erica Synths’ vacuum tube-based Fusion Series modules are the basis of the system designed for mind-melting sonic exploration, while the addition of the Black Modulator and Black Envelope Generator add plenty of tweaking and noise generation possibilities. The System is designed for the mad scientist with forty-three patch points and an all-analogue signal and CV path.

Fusion Drone System includes:

» Fusion VCO

» Fusion Ringmodulator v2

» Fusion VCF v2

» Black Modulator

» Black 8-Multi

» Black VCA v2

» Black EG

» Fusion Delay/Flanger/Vintage Ensemble

» 104HP One Row Skiff case

» 20 patch cables







Erica Synth’s Fusion Drone System costs €1960 (ex. VAT) and is available now.



Erica Synths

