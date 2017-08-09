Line6 Debuts Helix Native Plug-In For Mac & PC

Yamaha’s Line 6 has introduced Helix Native, a 64-bit, AAX, AU and VST3 platform-compatible plug-in featuring more than 200 vintage and modern amps, HX Hybrid cabinets, 16 microphones, 23 recording distances and an arsenal of effects based on the company’s HX Modeling technology.

Helix Native presets are compatible with Helix Floor, Helix LT and Helix Rack hardware, allowing current Helix users flexible options for incorporating the plug-in into their current workflow.

Line6’s Helix Native costs $399.99 and is available now.



