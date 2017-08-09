Line6 Debuts Helix Native Plug-In For Mac & PC

Posted on Aug 9, 2017

Yamaha’s Line 6 has introduced Helix Native, a 64-bit, AAX, AU and VST3 platform-compatible plug-in featuring more than 200 vintage and modern amps, HX Hybrid cabinets, 16 microphones, 23 recording distances and an arsenal of effects based on the company’s HX Modeling technology.

line6-helixnative-futuremusic

Helix Native presets are compatible with Helix Floor, Helix LT and Helix Rack hardware, allowing current Helix users flexible options for incorporating the plug-in into their current workflow.

Line6’s Helix Native costs $399.99 and is available now.
 
