2 Comments

February 4, 2017
Well another hi-end boutique product that is out of reach for most. Yet Traction hails it all over the place. Even by responding in forums such as KVR’s. Sure if ya have money to burn and used everything else go ahead and buy this. I take a step back when I see valve tech employed in SS circuitry claiming the best of both worlds. And for this price you can buy 2 dual channel preamps that are very nice and offer different vibes of sound.
February 10, 2017
We’ve been testing Monoprice’s Compact Stereo Hybrid 15-watt Tube Amp with Bluetooth (Product #16152) with the Amazon Dot and found it to be pretty compelling, especially at the $79 sale price. They also have some other hybrid systems to check out. Monoprice.com (FutureMusic does not receive any compensation for this recommendation)